February 04, 2011

In re Underneath Their Robes

Alas, this blog is no longer active. Of course, please feel free to browse through the extensive archives.

If you're curious about the identity of Article III Groupie, the foundress of this fine website, please read this New Yorker piece, this New York Times article, or this Wikipedia entry. You're also welcome to visit A3G over at her new home.

Toodles!

The Bench: SCOTUS Watch [New Yorker]
He Fought the Law. They Both Won. [New York Times]
David Lat [Wikipedia]
David Lat [Above the Law]

