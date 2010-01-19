A Gay Old Time

by Clerquette
- Everything you wanted to know about the genesis of Perry v. Schwarzenegger (but were afraid to ask) is in this delightfully thorough California Lawyer piece, which provides a juicy glimpse of the cloak-and-dagger secrecy that surrounded the filing of the case. Is there a certain irony in a trial strategery predicated upon being somewhat closeted? Clerquette leaves this determination in your wise discretion.
- Air travel in your future? Margaret Talbot's comprehensive piece in the New Yorker will (in typical New Yorker fashion) keep you occupied for as long as it takes for airline security to determine, with respect to each one of your fellow passengers, the answer to the persistent question, "What's in your underpants?"
- Looking for the answer to another persistent question, to wit: is Ted Olson a lesbian? Short answer: yes.
- Looking for liveblog coverage of the trial? Try the NYT's Bay Area Blog; see also firedoglake.com (admittedly selected by this blogress because the name "Firedoglake" manages to be both charmingly whimsical and just a little bit badass) and Dan Levine's avatar, "fedcourtjunkie's" real-time tweets.
- Want your explanation of the Supreme Court's decision to prevent the broadcasting of the Prop 8 trial with a healthy dose of outrage? Check out the brilliant Dahlia Lithwick's take on the matter here.
- Read SCOTUSblog's analysis -- and Judicial Superhottie Alex Kozinski's letter concerning television coverage of the trial! -- here.
- Tired of all the "strange bedfellows" commentary about Olson and Boies? Feel free to inform your friends and colleagues, in your most officious tone, that the Dynamic Duo are, in fact, long-time friends; indeed, Boies was among the Illawminati at Olson's 2006 wedding to tax lawyeress Lady Booth.
- Finally, for a bit of pure, archival joy, relive ATL's fabulous coverage of the Olson-Booth nuptials here. Some wedding photos are worth seeing again (and again, and again).
Comments