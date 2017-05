A Gay Old Time

by Clerquette

In case you were consumed with one of the other big stories last week, or spent your normally studious weekend wondering whether James Cameron would again declare his absolute sovereignty over, well, the world, Clerquette offers you this brief roundup of news from the Perry v. Schwarzenegger front.

Tired of all the "strange bedfellows" commentary about Olson and Boies? Feel free to inform your friends and colleagues, in your most officious tone, that the Dynamic Duo are, in fact, long-time friends; indeed, Boies was among the Illawminati at Olson's 2006 wedding to tax lawyeress Lady Booth.

Want your explanation of the Supreme Court's decision to prevent the broadcasting of the Prop 8 trial with a healthy dose of outrage? Check out the brilliant Dahlia Lithwick's take on the matter here

