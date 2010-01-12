Happy New Year, Groupies!

by Clerquette

Send your news, tips, and miscellaneous thoughts to Clerquette@gmail.com , or find me on Facebook!





Twelve days into the new year, Clerquette is finally getting around to one of her New

Year's resolutions: more regular posts here at UTR.





As an initial matter, a few words about housekeeping, dear Groupies. Yes, dear Groupies: the annual bout of New Year's-induced ruminating brought this blogress to the unavoidable conclusion that an A3-shaped void had appeared in her daily life. And, yes: as we all know, 2009 was a very hard year for the legal profession. Thus, while we cannot promise you a break from unrelenting bad news about the economy, the threat of terrorism, or the inexplicable longevity of Jay Leno, we have decided to ring in 2010 with more news and gossip about the superstars of the federal judiciary (or "supastars," if you're not afraid of potentially stigmatizing 'dialect'). After all: receiving a giant bonus for standing by while your bank teeters on the verge of implosion may make some people feel better, but getting to know what's underneath the robe of your favorite Article III judge brightens everyone's day.





So, Groupies: what's new in the new year? Clerquette eagerly awaits your thoughts and insider gossip on law clerks, judges, and other luminaries of the federal bar. In the meantime, take a moment to welcome the New Year with Lauren Collins' profile of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in the January 11 issue of the New Yorker . (We know, we know: the magazine came out last week, and the diligent groupies among us have already read, annotated, and committed to memory the significant portions of the article. But this is New York, folks, where Clerquette has observed fellow subway-riders nosing through the annual Eustace Tilley issue -- a February tradition -- as they fan themselves in the August heat.)



