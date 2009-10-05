by Clerquette





Diva Justice, Sonia "From the Block" Sotomayor. Welcome back, Groupies! How I have missed your virtual company, and how fervently I hope that you enjoyed a summer of lazy Sundays, cocktails at sundown, and the operatic spectacle of Senate confirmation hearings for a brandy-new Justice. Clerquette also hopes that your collective appetites are whetted for what promises to be an illustrious first term for our newest Associate

Not surprisingly, all eyes are on Justice Sonia, whose rollicking debut back in September may have raised the bar for court-watchers. At her investiture, the Justista rubbed shoulders with the President, her new colleagues, and Ricky Martin, then celebrated by cutting the rug at the arguably non-spangly "Irish Channel" pub. The next day, the Justista appeared for the first time in her official capacity (along with some of the brightest superstars in the Highcourtosphere) to hear a pre-season argument in Citizens United v. FEC. Though the outcome of Citizens United could have widepsread ramifications in the overlapping worlds of politics, fundraising, and bad cable movies, how Justice Sonia will handle the attempted skewering of a fellow diva is, this blogress suspects, of not-inconsiderable interest to the court-watching public.

But ... more on all that later! For now, dear Groupies, it's time to ring in the First Monday with a collective sigh of relief. The drought is over! Court is in Session! Check back throughout the day (and week) for updates on the Supremes (and other luminaries in the Article III constellation). For now, we leave you with the new Official Supreme Court Portrait. In Clerquette's humble opinion, someone neglected to tell the Justices to face forward and say "Marbury!" before snapping the shot.