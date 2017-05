By Article III Groupie

Some sad news, this weekend from the New York Times:

Robert M. Takasugi, who as a boy spent most of World War II with his family in a California internment camp and grew up to become the one of the first Japanese-Americans to serve as a federal judge, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 78 and lived in Montebello, Calif.



Read about Judge Takasugi's remarkable journey, from an internment camp for Japanese Americans to the federal bench, by clicking on the link below.

