¡Hola, Jueza Sotomayor!

By Article III Groupie



It's official. Earlier today, everyone's favorite Wise Latina was sworn in as the nation's 111th Supreme Court justice.

Justice Sotomayor will be the first Hispanic and the third woman to serve on the SCOTUS. Justice Ginsburg once again has company for her trips to the ladies' room at One First Street. Justice Scalia now has competition for being the most aggressive questioner on the high court bench. Does anyone know what Justice Sotomayor has done -- or is planning to do -- on the law clerk front?

If you know, please email A3G (subject line: "Sotomayor clerks"). ¡Gracias!

Sotomayor Sworn In as Supreme Court Justice [New York Times]