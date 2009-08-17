About

« Judge Robert Takasugi, RIP | Main | Court is in Session! »

August 17, 2009

Good thing the Supreme Court has its own gym!

By Article III Groupie

Sonia Sotomayor Above the Law small.jpgWhen Justice Sonia Sotomayor needs to work off all the rice, beans and pork she's consumed, she hits the gym. Alas, it appears that Her Honor's Equinox gym membership was canceled, after she apparently refused to show identification when trying to enter the premises.

A3G is with Justice Sotomayor: she's a frickin' federal judge, the closest thing this nation has to an aristocracy. Showing ID is for little people! 

Sure, Barack Obama showed his birth certificate identification when he visited Equinox health clubs during the campaign. But he's Article II -- ick, having to run for election, how déclassé -- and Justice Sotomayor is Article III, fabulous and life-tenured. 

Luckily, the SCOTUS has its own gym -- replete with a basketball court, aka "the highest court in the land." And Justice Sotomayor won't have to worry about being recognized at One First Street (where even the law clerks are recognized on sight by the Supreme Court police). 
  

August 17, 2009 at 03:36 PM in Public Figures, Private Lives: Life Beyond the Courthouse |

Comments

Ashley Bennett

Actually, the Supreme Court Police recognize all employees on sight, not just the law clerks.

Posted by: Ashley Bennett | September 11, 2009 at 07:21 AM

