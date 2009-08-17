Good thing the Supreme Court has its own gym!

By Article III Groupie

A3G is with Justice Sotomayor: she's a frickin' federal judge, the closest thing this nation has to an aristocracy. Showing ID is for little people!

Sure, Barack Obama showed his birth certificate identification when he visited Equinox health clubs during the campaign. But he's Article II -- ick, having to run for election, how déclassé -- and Justice Sotomayor is Article III, fabulous and life-tenured.

Luckily, the SCOTUS has its own gym -- replete with a basketball court, aka "the highest court in the land." And Justice Sotomayor won't have to worry about being recognized at One First Street (where even the law clerks are recognized on sight by the Supreme Court police).