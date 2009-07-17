The Sotomayor Confirmation Hearings: Free at Last

by Clerquette

Like much of the blogosphere, Clerquette found herself suffering from hearing fatigue by Day Four of the Judiciary Committee's waltz through SS's life, times, and respect for stare decisis. Alas, dear readers: the grotesque kabuki that defines such hearings is too much for even the most devoted Article III groupie.





prayed that wondered whether this confession would bring full absolution and permission to move on -- for all the rest of us, at the very least. Clerquette also hastens to add that, for better or worse, Judge Sotomayor gave her detractors very little to work with. The WLW issue was, in fact, thin gruel, and (in this blogress's humble opinion) left most of us wishing for a rhetorical sundae topped with something rhetorically hot and gooey to fill the hours of questioning. When, in response to Lyndsay Graham's questioning, SS finally declared that she "regretted" making the WLW comment, Clerquettewondered whether this confession would bring full absolution and permission to move on -- for all the rest of us, at the very least.

Between WLW-Gate and the fact of SS's humble upbringing in a Bronx apartment complex,

descriptions of which grew increasingly Dickensian as the hearings progressed, the questioning took on a distinctly Rain-Mannish quality as the days wore on. ("Wise Latina Woman. Bronx Housing Project. Wise Latina Woman. We're counting cards. Counting cards. Gotta watch Jeopardy at five!") Accordingly, Clerquette was surprised to find an article, in the ABA Journal, entitled " Top 10 Quotes From the Sotomayor Hearings ." Were there ten quotes that were solid gold, the stuff of a "top ten list"? The folks at the ABA are professionals, and if they say so, it must be true.





Check back later today or tomorrow for a quick spin through Day Four, a wrap-up of the week in hearings, and any other judicial gossip this blogress can muster. Feel free to drop me a line, Groupies -- especially if you have any insight re: Sotomayor's prospective replacement on the Second Circuit. SS will be voted out of Committee on Tuesday, and the full Senate will weigh in shortly thereafter. That means some vacant real estate at Pearl Street ... who will occupy the diva's former digs?