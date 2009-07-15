The Sotomayor Confirmation Hearings: Bottom of the Third

by Clerquette

2:29: Clerquette joins the post-lunch session in progress. Sen. Specter has been having his way with SS for a while ... but who are we kidding? The afternoon session is about Al Franken, and whether he will throw the bored spectators a comedic bone.

In the meantime, Specter explains why cameras in the courtroom are a must. As we know, Justice Souter (and his hypothetical dead body) were vociferously anti-camera; but with him out of the way, what, if anything, should stand in the way of the what would basically be the BEST reality show EVER?

2:36: Senator Franken takes the floor. He was delighted to hear that SS loved Perry Mason because -- guess what? -- HE loved Perry Mason, too. OMG. But, says Franken, he was surprised that the show inspired SS's decision to become a prosecutor, since the prosecutor, Berger, always lost. Her identification with him (he posits) shows her gritty determination. Clerquette hastens to add that SS may have believed, based on Berger's performance, that prosecutors have truly awesome job security.

Franken wants to talk about internet regulation, and the importance of access to the internet. Clerquette sincerely hopes that Franken will not refer to internet access as a right, or worse, "a fundamental right." Mercifully, he sticks to net neutrality.

Now: on to judicial activism, which Sen. Franken asks SS to define. SS responds by expressing her disdain for the term. They take a spin through the voting rights act, and SS declines to express her view. Franken seems testy. He wants answers, dammit! He waited six months to join the Senate, during which he worked up an unquenchable thirst for definitive responses! Don't mess with him now!

After a brief foray into abortion rights (to which he receives the standard answer), Franken asks the all-important question: what was the one case that prosecutor Berger won? SS says she can't remember, to which Sen. Franken responds, "didn't the White House prepare you?" Finally! His first Senatorial joke. Sen. Leahy adds that the Committee will not hold her inability to answer the question against her. Aw, Senator Leahy; you're funny, too.

Whereupon the Committee proceeds to a closed session.