July 24, 2009

Solicitrix General Elena Kagan: What Shoes Will She Wear to Court?

Elena Kagan 3 Harvard Law School Above the Law Elana Kagan Elena Kagen.jpgBy Article III Groupie

What should a female Solicitor General wear to the U.S. Supreme Court? It's a hot-button issue. For some excellent analysis, see Dahlia Lithwick.

The topic of SCOTUS-appropriate attire for a Solicitrix General keeps coming up. It popped up yesterday in Solicitor General Elena Kagan's interview with Chief Judge Alex Kozinski, at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Monterey. From an attendee:

[T]he solicitor general was just asked what she will wear at the Court, and she declined to say. But Judge Kozinski followed up to ask -- expressly on your behalf -- whether she would be wearing Jimmy Choos. She said "no," because the heels are too high to stand in while she argues.

Thought you'd want to know this breaking fashion news!

Indeed. With respect to SG Kagan's weakness for comfortable footwear, A3G is disappointed but not devastated. Elena Kagan in Jimmy Choo? That would have been faboo. But Ted Olson or Paul Clement in Manolos? Now that would have been a sight to behold. [FN1]

You can read more -- about this specific exchange, as well as the Kozinski-Kagan conversation more generally -- over at dagblog.

[FN1] For those of you who view references to Jimmy Choos or Manolo Blahniks as clichéd, A3G's friends at Fashionista recommend Nicholas Kirkwood. Check out the dizzyingly high heels, plus the distinctive platform jutting out in front. Aren't they to die for?

The 9th Circuit Judicial Conference: Chief Judge Kozinski Chats With Solicitor General Elena Kagan [dagblog]
Time to do away with morning wedding attire at the high court. [Slate]

July 24, 2009 at 04:41 PM |

