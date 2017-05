by Clerquette

You can email Clerquette at Clerquette@gmail.com, or find her on Facebook and Twitter!

Stay tuned, Groupies! Yours truly will be liveblogging the confirmation hearings for your reading pleasure. In addition to the fabulous coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing provided by our friends over at Above the Law, we will bring you the most delightful live-bloggage we can muster, starting around 10:30.

We look forward to hearing more about what lurks under Judge Sotomayor's robe, and passing along the details (juicy and otherwise) to you, dear readers.