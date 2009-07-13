About

Subscribe to this blog's feed

UTR TipJar

Show A3G Love

Tip Jar

Categories

Archives

Misc.




Blog powered by Typepad
Member since 06/2004

« Liveblogging the Confirmation Hearings, Starting ... Now! | Main | Liveblogging the Confirmation Hearings: Bottom of the First »

July 13, 2009

Liveblog Lunch Break: Hearing Resumes at 2

by Clerquette

You can email Clerquette at Clerquette@gmail.com, or find her on Facebook and Twitter!

Whew!  What a morning! Day one of the Sotomayor confirmation hearing opened with the usual pomp and circumstance, some stiff laughter, and a ranting heckler. In the first inning (to borrow from the sports-analogy-laden parlance of the Judiciary Committee), we were treated to the rhetorical flourishes of Committee favorites Sessions, Graham, Schumer, Feingold, Cornyn, Durbin, and the like. Those from the conservative side of the aisle posited that Judge Sotomayor may simply toss aside the Constitution and rely, instead, on Latina wisdom. Sotomayor sympathizers countered with increasingly adulatory pronouncements about the wonder, the glory -- the phenomenon -- that is Sonia Sotomayor (and everything she stands for, including traction with the Latino/Hispanic community in the mid-term elections).  

Stay tuned, dear readers: the Committee is on a lunch break now, but will be back at 2 pm. Clerquette will be liveblogging, and awaiting Al Franken's senatorial debut. 

July 13, 2009 at 01:25 PM |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

September 2014

Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Law Blogs