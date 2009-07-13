Liveblog Lunch Break: Hearing Resumes at 2

by Clerquette

You can email Clerquette at Clerquette@gmail.com , or find her on Facebook and Twitter!





Whew! What a morning! Day one of the Sotomayor confirmation hearing opened with the usual pomp and circumstance, some stiff laughter, and a ranting heckler. In the first inning (to borrow from the sports-analogy-laden parlance of the Judiciary Committee), we were treated to the rhetorical flourishes of Committee favorites Sessions, Graham, Schumer, Feingold, Cornyn, Durbin, and the like. Those from the conservative side of the aisle posited that Judge Sotomayor may simply toss aside the Constitution and rely, instead, on Latina wisdom. Sotomayor sympathizers countered with increasingly adulatory pronouncements about the wonder, the glory -- the phenomenon -- that is Sonia Sotomayor (and everything she stands for, including traction with the Latino/Hispanic community in the mid-term elections).

Stay tuned, dear readers: the Committee is on a lunch break now, but will be back at 2 pm. Clerquette will be liveblogging, and awaiting Al Franken's senatorial debut.