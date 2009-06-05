DivaWatch: Week 1

by Clerquette

Hola, Groupies! All work and no Article III gossip makes Clerquette a cranky blogress ... especially when our newest nominette -- New York's own native daughter! -- has been gracing the headlines all week. Sonia visits Harry Reid! Sonia coos over Senator Leahy's presh grandchildren! Sonia ventures into the lion's den a meeting with Senator Sessions! Sonia is labeled a racist!

Yes, dear readers: the foreplay that precedes confirmation hearings may be political, judicial, and dignified by the imprimatur of Article III ... but it is still foreplay. In other words, it can simultaneously be too titillating to turn away from and too cringe-inducing to watch.

Let's direct our attention to SS's meeting with Senator Harry Reid (D-Nev). Reid cheerfully announced to the press that SS had been an "underdog," but was also "the top dog." This blogress can't help but wonder whether the Senator could have come up with a slightly more distinguished way to refer to a Supreme-to-be. Might the Senator be attempting to ensure the support of infuential dogs everywhere?

Similarly cringe-inducing: SS's staged ogle-fest of Senator Patrick Leahy's five granchildren, her designated rabbi on the Judiciary Committee. Cameras captured Sonia remarking on the overhwhelming cuteness of one young Leahy in particular. Hm ... are her remarks evidence of bias against the others? Did SS apply a multi-pronged test when determining the supreme cuteness of the grandchild in question? And, most importantly, is she -- as a wise Latina woman -- better equipped that the old, white Leahy to pick the Next Top Grandchild??

And, of course, there is the questionnaire. With 173 pages (plus new supplements!) to dig through, this blogress has a good idea of what her weekend will involve. Will anything juicer than the news of SS's combined $30k in dental and credit card bills emerge?? Your friend Clerquette recently perused a letter to the editor of the Princetonian, written by an earnest young SS and released along with her judicial questionnaire, that contained the following sentence:

The feelings we are trying to convey was best stated by Frank Reed ’76 when he said: “We only wish the opportunity as a people, to learn and be learned from.” This is our complaint, and what it signifies.

Proofreading fail, Girl Judge! Clerquette can only hope that SS doesn't have too many more grammatical skeletons in her closet. While a team of handlers worries about taxes, off-color remarks, financial shenanigans, and sex scandals, this blogress -- speaking for former and current A3 clerks and groupies -- would like to say, simply: Godspeed to you, SS. May the Elements of Style be with you.