UTR's Blogresses Chat with SS!*

As we learned yesterday, we live in a world in which dreams really do come true. Did young Sonia Sotomayor ever dream that she would ascend to the federal judiciary? Swing by POTUS's place on a random Thursday for [what was undoubtedly] and empathy-filled chat? Command a morning presser at the White House to face the nation as a nominee to the Highest Court in the Land?



On information and belief, the answers to the above Questions Presented are, respectively, no, no, and no. But we live in America, dear readers, where anything can happen.

Perhaps that's why the above-signed blogress dreamed last night of a world in which SS, still redolent with that new-nominee smell, would sit down for an interview with the Supremes' ultimate fans: Clerquette and Article III Groupie. And who's to say we don't live in such a world? Perhaps SS will eschew the ardent requests of the Grey Lady, WaPo, CNN, the AP, Time, 60 Minutos, and the rest of the madding crowd, and grace her friends at UTR (who TRULY appreciate her) with a bit of face time. Hint, hint.

Clerquette will be practicing positive visualization, and has read The Secret cover to cover, hoping to pick up tips about maximizing prospects for dream achievement. Since she is fully convinced that, yes: we can! woo SS, we need to do some homework. Stated differently, when SMS eventually sits down for an exclusive with her gal pals at UTR, where will our chat begin?

Groupies: unite! The moment to mobilize is now! We need your suggestions, requests, and most shameless admissions about what YOU want to know about SS, from the mouth of SS. What's that sound (you ask)? It's Clerquette cracking the reader-participation whip. Don't wait for someone else to do it; we all know where that leads.

