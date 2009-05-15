SCOTUS Leaderboard: Could It Be Wood?

By Article III Groupie

Various outlets, including the AP and CNN, reported earlier this week that President Obama has settled on a short-list of six possible Supreme Court nominees:

-- Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm;

-- Solicitor General Elena Kagan;

-- Justice Carlos Moreno (California Supreme Court);

-- Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano;

-- Judge Sonia Sotomayor (2d Cir.); and

-- Judge Diane Wood (7th Cir.).

Of the six, is Judge Diane Wood of the Seventh Circuit emerging as the frontrunner? One observer seems to think so.

