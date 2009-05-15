About

May 15, 2009

SCOTUS Leaderboard: Could It Be Wood?

By Article III Groupie

Various outlets, including the AP and CNN, reported earlier this week that President Obama has settled on a short-list of six possible Supreme Court nominees: 

-- Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm;

-- Solicitor General Elena Kagan;

-- Justice Carlos Moreno (California Supreme Court);

-- Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano;

-- Judge Sonia Sotomayor (2d Cir.); and

-- Judge Diane Wood (7th Cir.).

Of the six, is Judge Diane Wood of the Seventh Circuit emerging as the frontrunner? One observer seems to think so.

Feel free to share your information and opinions about these candidates with A3G, via email. Thanks!

Email: ArticleIIIGroupie@gmail.com

May 15, 2009 at 04:25 PM |

