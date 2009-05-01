SCOTUS Leaderboard: Sotomayor v. Kagan

by Clerquette

If, like Clerquette, you spent the day secretly hoping for a decent -- or, for that matter, ANY -- tidbit of information about who might succeed departing Justice David Souter, you are probably a tad frustrated by now. Although Clerquette is well aware that actual beta regarding potential nominees will not emerge for some time, a girl can dream, right?

Clerquette was momentarily hopeful when, late in the day, POTUS made a surprise cameo at a press briefing in order to discuss Justice Souter's retirement. Hope was short-lived. POTUS merely explained that, in Souter’s replacement, he is looking for someone “who understands that justice isn't about some abstract legal theory or footnote in a casebook; it is also about how our laws affect the daily realities of people's lives." Snore. Thanks for nothing, POTUS.





Needless to say, POTUS's opaque remarks did nothing to assuage Clerquette's appetite for a hot scoop of judicial dish. So, dear readers, Clerquette notes sadly that the only tidbit to emerge from this day of diligent speculation, guesswork, and wagering is that Judge Sonia Sotomayor is now leading General Elena Kagan in the ATL reader poll, which asks who (of the nine most popular putative candidates) should replace Justice Souter.

Clerquette does not envy the poor soul who will ultimately have to decide between these two uber-achieving dynamos of the federal bench and bar (respectively). Both natives of New York City, both graduates of Princeton University, and both Law Review editrixes (Sotomayor at Yale, Kagan at Harvard), these ladies have distinguished themselves in more ways than Clerquette can count.

That's where you come in, dear readers. Clerquette is looking for your well-reasoned opinion as to who should move up to the dee-luxe bench at One First Street: Sotomayor, or Kagan. Your criteria for ranking can be extra-judicial (within the bounds of propriety, of course), and supported by illustrative exhibits and hearsay. Clerquette looks forward to hearing -- in your words -- why Judge Sotomayor or General Kagan should be rewarded with the ultimate "green jacket": the neck doily

