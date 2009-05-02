Pleased to Meet You, Groupies

By Blair Lawdorf

Greetings, Judicial Gossipmongers. Exciting times are upon us once again: speculation on a new Supreme! I'm here to help Clerquette and A3G whip you readers into a frenzy faster than you can say "Meemaw Miers."

Like my colleagues, prestigious educational institutions have been blessed with my fabulous presence. But my dreams of a long career in Big Law were brutally dashed when I was laid off in the Great Law Firm Massacre of '09. Sadly, I have been forced to toil away as a do-gooder in a nonprofit while I plot my reinvention. What better way to climb back to the top than through the chambers of a Hottie of the Federal Judiciary? So in the meantime I have traded in my Loubous for some Lanvin flats while I entertain you.

The standard UTR policy applies: send me your juicy tips and I promise I will keep your contributions anonymous (unless of course I have your consent): blairlawdorf@gmail.com.

XOXO,

Queen B