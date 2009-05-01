Justice Souter Replacement Watch: One Circuit at a Time

by Clerquette





Whew! Clerquette never thought that late-night breaking news from One First Street would keep her up past her bedtime ... but that's one of the many things that the above-signed blogress loves about The Supremes: the way they keep us guessing. In any event, Clerquette fell asleep counting potential nominees who -- instead of leaping, sheep-like, over little fences -- were jumping through hoops before the Judiciary Committee.

Alas, Clerquette was unable to divine the names or identities of these nominees as they frolicked by (robes flowing, gavels in hand), although the herd of her dreams definitely included afore-mentioned notables Kagan, Sotomayer, Wardlaw, Sullivan, Patrick, Koh, and Wood. And Clerquette's third grade teacher, which was weird.

This morning's news brings us no relief from the information void: there is much speculation, a few more guesses, a lot of hat, and very little cattle. While our friends at Above the Law have set up a poll so that you, dear readers, can weigh in about your favorite putative picks for Souter Successor, Clerquette is hoping for more dish on potential candidates from "behind the headlines." In other words, Clerquette wants to hear your humble opinions about contenders, dark horses, and diamonds in the coal from your neck of the woods.

One thoughtful tipster has already weighed in from the Eleventh Circuit. According to our tipster, we shouldn't overlook Barbara Pariente, a "former chief justice ... with a very strong liberal streak." On the other hand, Justice Pariente does come from the Sunshine State, where (as the name implies) appellate arguments are available to all. As we know, when it comes to being a S. Ct. nominee, being a little less, er, "well-documented" is generally thought to be preferable. Moreover, Pariente's husband, Judge Fred Hazouri, sits in Broward/Palm Beach. Clerquette thinks that, based upon the enumerated factors, Justice Pariente might look better on a list of possible nominees for a seat on the 11th Circuit.

that for a troika? Another possible candidate mentioned by our tipster is 11th Circuit stalwart Rosemary Barkett , who would make a dreamily liberal -- and fantastically diverse -- nominee for aspiring egalitarian BHO. Judge Barkett was born in Mexico to parents of Syrian descent and convent-raised (though she eventually went free-range), and served on the Florida Supreme Court from 1979 until her ascension to the Court of Appeals in 1993. Indeed, based on Judge Barkett's interesting heritage, she is often considered the first Hispanic, first Arab-American, AND the first woman to serve on (and then preside over, as Chief Justice) Florida's highest court. How'sfor a troika?

Judge Barkett, however, is also nearing age 70. Although 70 is, in Supreme Court terms, virtual adolescence, speculation is high that BHO may be on the lookout for a slightly younger candidate to carry the mantle of establishing a Supreme Court legacy. (Translation: they should be reasonably calculated to outlive Roberts, Alito, and Thomas.)

As for other possibilities from the Sunshiney States of the 11th Circuit: another tipster suggests Clinton appointee Charles Wilson . Although Wilson clearly lacks the Double X factor, he is African American and, at age 55, might still be carded at the doors to One First.

Clerquette must return, at least for now, to the grind of non-Souter-related matters. Oh, the horror, given this moment of Article III zen! Clerquette's ear will be to the ground, and her eye will be on her inbox ...



